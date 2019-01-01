My Queue

Ciudad de los niños

Emprender es para toda la vida
Emprendedores

Emprender es para toda la vida

Xavier López Ancona, presidente de KidZania, comparte sus experiencias y los secretos del éxito de su franquicia a nivel mundial.
Marisol García Fuentes | 3 min read
Kidzania: las claves de su éxito

Kidzania: las claves de su éxito

Esta franquicia mexicana ha logrado pavimentar su éxito en distintas partes del mundo con su original concepto de ciudades para niños.
SoyEntrepreneur | 4 min read
KidZania recibe Premio Nacional de Exportación

KidZania recibe Premio Nacional de Exportación

Con este reconocimiento, la franquicia mexicana podrá reflejar a sus clientes la solidez de la organización a nivel internacional.
SoyEntrepreneur | 2 min read
Tips de Xavier López Ancona

Tips de Xavier López Ancona

Para iniciar un buen proyecto no es necesario un gran capital, pero sí gente de prestigio para su consolidación
Marielena Vega | 6 min read