Ciudad Universitaria

Ciudad Universitaria de la UNAM, es el campus más bello de Latinoamérica
UNAM

La revista británica Times Higher Education eligió a Ciudad Universitaria, de la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, como la escuela más hermosa de América Latina.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read