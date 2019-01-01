My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ciudades Prósperas

Ciudades Prósperas de México, ¿cómo se evalúan?
Advertorial

Ciudades Prósperas de México, ¿cómo se evalúan?

Por medio del Índice de Ciudades Prósperas se busca entender las dinámicas y desafíos de los entornos urbanos para beneficiar a su población
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read
¿Sabes qué es el Índice de Ciudades Prósperas?

¿Sabes qué es el Índice de Ciudades Prósperas?

Esta métrica busca mejorar las ciudades para crear condiciones de bienestar y prosperidad
Entrepreneur en Español | 1 min read