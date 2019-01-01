My Queue

Civil Rights

Dress Codes

Air France Offers Compromise After Flight Attendants' Outrage at Headscarf Rule

Those who aren't comfortable wearing a headscarf in Tehran can fly to other locations, the company said.
Claire Zillman | 3 min read
Disney, Marvel Threaten to Skip Filming in Georgia if Governor Signs 'Anti-Gay Bill'

Pressure is building for governor to veto the legislation.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Salesforce CEO Threatens to Take Business Out of Georgia If 'Anti-Gay Bill' Is Signed

Marc Benioff has fought for gay rights before, and he's been supportive of equal pay for men and women.
Valentina Zarya | 3 min read
Lawsuit Against Uber in Name of Michigan Murder Suspect Is Found to Be a Hoax

The Sheriff's Office said officials became suspicious of the suit, filed in the name of murder suspect Jason Dalton, after seeing the online filing.
Reuters | 4 min read
Tim Cook Is Wrong: You Really Can't Fire Someone For Being Gay

Tim Cook, in acknowledging his homosexuality, perpetuated a politically charged myth about gays in the workplace.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read