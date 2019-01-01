There are no Videos in your queue.
Class Action Lawsuits
Theranos
This is the first lawsuit against Theranos that's seeking class-action status.
The world's top smartphone maker last week permanently ended sales of the fire-prone Note 7 smartphone less than two months after its launch.
The alleged design defect has left hundreds of iPhones unresponsive to physical contact.
The big lesson we learned: Break up your projects, to minimize the pain should one of them get sued.
A group representing 5,000 Uber Technologies Inc. drivers in New York City filed a lawsuit on Thursday accusing the ride-share company of depriving drivers of various employment protections by misclassifying them as independent contractors.
Douglas O'Connor objected to the settlement, saying that it pays drivers 'less than a tank of gas.'
Facebook
The lawsuit says that Zuckerberg 'wishes to retain this power, while selling off large amounts of his stockholdings, and reaping billions of dollars in proceeds.'
Tobacco
The plaintiffs were seeking an estimated $1.8 billion.
Target
The lawsuit seeks class action status for misclassifying a position as exempt from overtime.
Subway
The image led to outrage from several customers, and eventually a class action lawsuit.
Legal
Drivers are seeking reimbursement for expenses including vehicle maintenance and the cost of gas, which the company does not currently pay for.
Legal
A law student is suing the social network over its privacy policies, and more than 25,000 people are signatories.
Uber
The lawsuit was filed by drivers who wish to be deemed employees.
Target
A U.S. judge certified a class action against Target brought by several banks over the retailer's massive data breach.
Uber
The lawsuit seeks to designate drivers as employees, not independent contractors.
