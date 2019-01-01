My Queue

classroom

How Changing Demographics will Better Indian Education System
Education

The change in demographics has brought new-age learning to the classroom, along with technology
Husien Dohadwalla | 4 min read
India has a lot to Learn from Foreign Education Systems

Naysayers need to realize that the global approaches will definitely be localized to fit in Indian classrooms
Beas Dev Ralhan | 4 min read