Clean Tech

Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos Team Up to Invest in Clean Tech
Clean Energy

Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos Team Up to Invest in Clean Tech

Some of the world's richest entrepreneurs are pledging billions of dollars to invest in clean energy technologies.
Reuters | 4 min read
Do You Care About the iPhone 6's Environmental Impact?

Do You Care About the iPhone 6's Environmental Impact?

If you're in the green space, you have to remember that people don't buy sustainability, they buy good products.
Chuck Tanowitz | 5 min read
How to Prove Clean Tech is Marketable

How to Prove Clean Tech is Marketable

"Clean tech" may not be the easiest sell. But startups in the sustainable technology sector offer the next wave of discoveries with potential for big returns.
Larry LeSueur | 3 min read
3 Promising Green Startups Attracting Millions From Investors

3 Promising Green Startups Attracting Millions From Investors

On Earth Day, we take a look at a crop of promising startups attempting to combat climate change.
Arlene Weintraub | 5 min read
Rare Partnership: Government, Citi and a Clean-Tech VC

Rare Partnership: Government, Citi and a Clean-Tech VC

The Small Business Administration announced that it has selected a clean-technology venture capital firm for a Startup America initiative.
Catherine Clifford

More From This Topic

Startup Initiatives Sprout from Global Entrepreneurship Week
Starting a Business

Startup Initiatives Sprout from Global Entrepreneurship Week

Here is a look at some of the programs that will keep startups growing in the months to come.
Carol Tice
Business Incubators for a Variety of Niches
Starting a Business

Business Incubators for a Variety of Niches

A growing number of specialized, market-specific business accelerators are helping entrepreneurs around the country get their businesses off the ground
Gwen Moran | 8 min read