click fraud

Forget Fake News -- It's Fake Traffic You Need to Worry About
Online Marketing

One dollar of every three spent advertising online is lost to ad fraud.
Serenity Gibbons | 7 min read
A New Way to Examine and Tackle Mobile Ad Fraud

Anti-fraud solutions will help to advance the entire mobile ad ecosystem.
Paul H. Müller | 7 min read
How Bots Steal Your Online Advertising Budget

The digital ad space is rife with fraud and bots, stealing your precious marketing dollars.
Harry Kabadaian | 6 min read
6 Steps to Avoid Becoming the Victim of 'Advance-Fee' Fraud

Always listen to your gut when it says, "This whole thing seems too good to be true." And school yourself on "419" scams.
6 min read
5 Ways You Can Be Swindled by Click Fraud

Pay-per-click advertising is a good way to make an honest living but a very tempting target for crooks all over the world.
Anca Bradley | 4 min read