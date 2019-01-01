There are no Videos in your queue.
Click Through Rates
Online Marketing
If you're not combining your tests with personalization efforts, you're doing it wrong.
You can build a powerful customer connection if your emails are personalized, relevant and perfectly timed.
Snag Google's coveted featured-snipped spot, and you could increase your click-through rate by more than 180 percent.
There's no magic number. Find your sweet spot.
Mobile isn't an option any more. Your customers are on the move and you'd better be, too.
Soon, you'll have 50 percent more ad text. Use it wisely.
You've got to grab readers and haul them into your content. Here are 5 ways to do that.
The secret is 'strategic posting.' Here's how to do it.
Data demonstrates that the states responsible for creating digital ad technology also happen to be the ones least likely to react to them -- probably because everyone's outside running or skiing or just being healthy in general.
Instagram has a great audience, and the best part is that advertising to your target on the platform is simple.
How you can entice your customers to click through while encouraging them to share information for a greater return on your advertising investment.
Ad extensions entice more clicks. Here are six different ad extensions you can try.
With the holiday season right around the corner, now is a great time to get your A-game email marketing ready.
Pay-per-click marketing is fraught with confusion, mistakes and a lot of wasted cash. But when you get it right, PPC can be indispensable. Here's some insight and some tips.
Retention Science uses predictive algorithms to create automated marketing campaigns for companies based on customers' buying patterns.
