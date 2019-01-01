There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Client Relationship Management
Contracts
Contracts are not a substitute for trust, they are the basis for trust.
Skip over the niceties and work on giving your clients what they really want.
Not everyone likes to chitchat in business, but here's why small talk is important, and what to do if you hate talking about traffic, weather and kids.
Any city big enough to have an airport is big enough to have opportunities worth sniffing out.
Your clients don't care about your methods as much as they care about your results.
More From This Topic
Meetings
When was the last time you turned on your webcam?
Clients
The summer slowdown is real, but here's how to beat it.
Freelancers
The ebb and flow of paying jobs is the torment of working independently, until you learn the tricks of wooing and keeping clients.
Referrals
Not all customers are equal when it comes to referrals.
Client Relationship Management
Are you in a position to take on more clients? If so, then you'll want to read what a marketing and client acquisition coach has to say about increasing your sales results.
First Impressions
Those first few seconds of a meeting could make or break a business deal. Here's how to make and leverage a good first impression.
Conference Calls
We got on the phone with the client to clear the air and save the project. They fired us instead.
Customer Engagement
The best way to get more customers is to be introduced by your current customers.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?