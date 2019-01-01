My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Clients

Ways to Lead Agencies and Outside Firms Like They're Part of Your Team
Management

Ways to Lead Agencies and Outside Firms Like They're Part of Your Team

Here's how to build a healthy relationship with outside agencies.
Michelle Van Slyke | 4 min read
Here's Why You Should Stop Being Nice to Your Clients

Here's Why You Should Stop Being Nice to Your Clients

Skip over the niceties and work on giving your clients what they really want.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 4 min read
8 Crucial Tips to Win Every Business Proposal You Ever Send

8 Crucial Tips to Win Every Business Proposal You Ever Send

Confused people don't buy things, so don't confuse them.
Olga Mykhoparkina | 8 min read
Two Words That Can Help You Get More Clients

Two Words That Can Help You Get More Clients

Do you have a problem story? If not, you need to work on one now.
Brian Hilliard | 4 min read
A Simple Secret for Getting More Clients

A Simple Secret for Getting More Clients

Your clients don't care about your methods as much as they care about your results.
Brian Hilliard | 3 min read

More From This Topic

A Simple Formula for Getting More Clients this Summer
Clients

A Simple Formula for Getting More Clients this Summer

The summer slowdown is real, but here's how to beat it.
Brian Hilliard | 5 min read
3 Great Ways to Beat the Summer Slowdown and Get More Clients
Client Relationship Management

3 Great Ways to Beat the Summer Slowdown and Get More Clients

Entrepreneurs don't have time to wait for fall.
Brian Hilliard | 5 min read
A Quick Fix for Increasing Your Client Acquisition Results
Client Relationship Management

A Quick Fix for Increasing Your Client Acquisition Results

Are you in a position to take on more clients? If so, then you'll want to read what a marketing and client acquisition coach has to say about increasing your sales results.
Brian Hilliard | 5 min read
6 Tips on How to Work with High-Profile Clients
Client Relationship Management

6 Tips on How to Work with High-Profile Clients

Preparation is the key to success when working with high-profile clients.
James Harris | 5 min read
My Secret Ingredient for Getting More Clients
Clients

My Secret Ingredient for Getting More Clients

Want to get more? Be more.
Brian Hilliard | 5 min read
Want to Get More Clients? Get More Specific About How You Can Help, Not More Generic.
Clients

Want to Get More Clients? Get More Specific About How You Can Help, Not More Generic.

You can only help people who recognize they have a problem.
Brian Hilliard | 6 min read
6 Dynamic Ways to Serve Your Clients
Clients

6 Dynamic Ways to Serve Your Clients

Client service is a vital ingredient in any business.
Sarah Landrum | 5 min read
Did Your One Big Customer Disappear? Poor You!
Business Strategy

Did Your One Big Customer Disappear? Poor You!

Never forget that to them, you're just a bill they pay.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
How to Speak Directly to Client Interests
Clients

How to Speak Directly to Client Interests

Movements, gestures and facial expressions are indicators of how your message is being received.
Elinor Stutz | 3 min read
How to Get Clients to Pay You Upfront
Clients

How to Get Clients to Pay You Upfront

That feeling of getting short-changed is probably the worst feeling possible.
Due | 6 min read