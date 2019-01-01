There are no Videos in your queue.
Climate Change
Are you a 'hero' leader? If so, what is your company doing about the potential catastrophe threatening our planet?
This doesn't guarantee that Bezos and crew will listen.
There is plenty of opportunity to do good and do well helping to soften the blow.
President Trump insists climate change isn't happening, but the U.S. government says it is and it's very bad.
Here's what entrepreneurs need to know today.
Environment
'There's a lot of interest in bigger companies acquiring these smaller innovators like Tofurky. I see that as a really good sign,' says Jaime Athos.
The latest and most pessimistic warning about climate catastrophe came the same day as the Nobel Prize committee honored two economists for their work exploring potential solutions.
Virtual Reality
Whether you're selling a product or a societal warning like global warming, VR is the wave of the future.
The Digest
Ethan Brown put everything he had into founding the company, which has seen major successes with its plant-based 'meat' that's loved by Bill Gates.
Sustainability
You don't have to be Captain Planet to save the planet for future generations -- and you can make a profit doing it.
Entrepreneurs see problems as opportunities. Avoiding a climate catastrophe is the biggest business opportunity in the world.
Sustainability
HP, trying to jumpstart its once-mighty consumer printing business, is investing in sustainable forests and making ink cartridges out of recycled plastic from Haiti.
Cars
Divergent 3D, founded by a one-time investor and two-time entrepreneur, holds patents on technologies that allow carmakers to print vehicles.
