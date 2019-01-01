My Queue

Climate Change

Climate Change

'When the Clock Strikes 12': What Your Business Can Do to Adapt to Climate Change

Are you a 'hero' leader? If so, what is your company doing about the potential catastrophe threatening our planet?
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 7 min read
Amazon Employees Call for a Company-Wide Climate Change Plan

This doesn't guarantee that Bezos and crew will listen.
Jon Fingas | 3 min read
How Entrepreneurs Can Help Developing Countries Hard Hit by Climate Change

There is plenty of opportunity to do good and do well helping to soften the blow.
Georgina Campbell Flatter | 6 min read
Major U.S. Study Says Unchecked Climate Change Will Shrink the Economy Significantly

President Trump insists climate change isn't happening, but the U.S. government says it is and it's very bad.
Peter Page | 5 min read
Cyber Monday Breaks the Internet (60-Second Video)

Here's what entrepreneurs need to know today.
Dan Bova | 1 min read

3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Protest Planned at Google

Stay in the know.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
Environment

How Food Entrepreneurs Are Saving the Planet, According to the CEO of Tofurky

'There's a lot of interest in bigger companies acquiring these smaller innovators like Tofurky. I see that as a really good sign,' says Jaime Athos.
Stephen J. Bronner | 13 min read
3 Things To Know

Beer Takes a Hit From Climate Change! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
Climate Change

UN Warns Climate Change May Doom Us, but Nobel Committee Suggests Taxing Pollution Might Save Us

The latest and most pessimistic warning about climate catastrophe came the same day as the Nobel Prize committee honored two economists for their work exploring potential solutions.
Peter Page | 4 min read
Virtual Reality

'This Is Climate Change' Tells an Urgent Message Via Virtual Reality

Whether you're selling a product or a societal warning like global warming, VR is the wave of the future.
Joan Oleck | 3 min read
The Digest

With $72 Million in Funding, the Entrepreneur Behind Beyond Meat Pursues Innovation Over Profit

Ethan Brown put everything he had into founding the company, which has seen major successes with its plant-based 'meat' that's loved by Bill Gates.
Stephen J. Bronner | 9 min read
Sustainability

Here's How to Save the Planet and Make a Profit

You don't have to be Captain Planet to save the planet for future generations -- and you can make a profit doing it.
Mark Minevich | 7 min read
Climate Change

4 Reasons Business Leaders Should Support the Paris Climate Accord

Entrepreneurs see problems as opportunities. Avoiding a climate catastrophe is the biggest business opportunity in the world.
Tom Alexander | 5 min read
Sustainability

Want to Save Trees? Print More, HP Claims.

HP, trying to jumpstart its once-mighty consumer printing business, is investing in sustainable forests and making ink cartridges out of recycled plastic from Haiti.
Tom Brant | 3 min read
Cars

How This $28 Million Startup Hopes to Save the World With 3D Printing

Divergent 3D, founded by a one-time investor and two-time entrepreneur, holds patents on technologies that allow carmakers to print vehicles.
Stephen J. Bronner | 12 min read