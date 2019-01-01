There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Closing a Business
Toys 'R' Us
The decision threatens the jobs of 33,000 people.
It's important to lead like a boss particularly when you've made the command decision to close it down.
Facing lawsuits from attorney generals, DraftKings founders not only had to fight legal battles but also had to figure out how to keep their business afloat.
The company says nearly 4,000 employees will be affected by the closures.
The struggling apparel retailer is focusing on its North American market to revive its fortunes.
More From This Topic
Sears
The company, which had 1,672 stores as of the end of January, said it would close 10 Sears department stores and 68 Kmart discount stores, with nearly all of the closings occurring in late July.
Closing a Business
The company, founded in 2014, said on Thursday that would cease operations this week after failing to raise more funding to support itself.
Google
In an email to its partners on Monday, the company said Google Compare would end on March 23.
Competition
The company's co-founders are reportedly joining Google.
Closing a Business
The paradox of entrepreneurship is that you must never quit and you must know when to embrace failure.
Closing a Business
It's not an easy decision, but sometimes circumstances dictate it's the right thing to do.
Pizza Hut
After nearly 55 years in business, the Manhattan, Kan., location is shutting down.
Jobs
You can still be an entrepreneur at heart while earning a paycheck at someone else's company.
Fashion
The maker of the world's first flavored lip balm is closing its doors for good, but sweet, sweet Lip Smackers will live on.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?