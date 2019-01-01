My Queue

Closing Deals

Why Did the Guy Who Got $750K for Catching Barry Bonds' Home Run Ball Give Half to His Friend?
Partnerships

Why Did the Guy Who Got $750K for Catching Barry Bonds' Home Run Ball Give Half to His Friend?

Because a deal is a deal, that's why.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
5 Negotiating Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Government Shutdown

5 Negotiating Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Government Shutdown

Successful negotiations result from both sides knowing what is good enough.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Never Get Discouraged Because Customers Will Buy

Never Get Discouraged Because Customers Will Buy

If customers aren't going for your deal, it's time to offer a better deal.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
4 Rules of Engagement That Wildly Increase Your Odds of Closing the Deal

4 Rules of Engagement That Wildly Increase Your Odds of Closing the Deal

If someone calls about what you sell, call them back. Not in a week, right now.
Grant Cardone | 6 min read
After Losing a $21,000 Deal, Here's What I Changed in My Email Follow-ups

After Losing a $21,000 Deal, Here's What I Changed in My Email Follow-ups

Looking back, these are the things we could have done differently to win the deal.
Kwesi Sakyi-Gyinae | 6 min read

More From This Topic

8 Negotiating Tactics Every Successful Entrepreneur Has Mastered
Negotiation

8 Negotiating Tactics Every Successful Entrepreneur Has Mastered

How you would negotiate if you were talking for the other side? Now you know how your offer looks to them.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
Make Your Next Negotiation a 'Win-Win.' 3 Tips for How to Do That.
Negotiation

Make Your Next Negotiation a 'Win-Win.' 3 Tips for How to Do That.

The first rule of businesses is that the negotiation has to be good for both parties.
Doug and Polly White | 5 min read
How 'Trial Closes' Can Make You Rich
Closing Sales

How 'Trial Closes' Can Make You Rich

Asking the customer strategic questions during your presentation will tell you what it takes to close the deal.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
7 Closing Strategies to Double Your Average Sale Size
Sales Strategies

7 Closing Strategies to Double Your Average Sale Size

Your success depends on closing bigger, better deals. Put your time and energy into prospects with the power to make large investments and introduce you to others who can do the same.
Marc Wayshak | 5 min read
Not Closing? Here's 3 Reasons Why.
Sales

Not Closing? Here's 3 Reasons Why.

Salespeople who can't close are basically human brochures.
Grant Cardone | 3 min read
3 Ways to Close the Deal Without Betting the Farm
Entrepreneurs

3 Ways to Close the Deal Without Betting the Farm

You just landed a meeting with a large corporate target. Now land the account with money in the bank.
Candace Sjogren | 6 min read
Planning to Sell Your Company in a Few Years? You Have Work to Do Now.
Selling a Business

Planning to Sell Your Company in a Few Years? You Have Work to Do Now.

Seven steps to getting the price that you want.
Joanne Baginski | 5 min read
Want Money? Learn to Answer Objections.
Sales Strategies

Want Money? Learn to Answer Objections.

Prospective customers always have the same objections, so there is no excuse for not always an answer.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
Closing the Deal: 6 Savvy Entrepreneurs Share Their Secrets
Negotiating

Closing the Deal: 6 Savvy Entrepreneurs Share Their Secrets

The steps to take when everything is on the line.
The Oracles | 8 min read
10 Tips to Negotiate Like a Boss
Negotiating

10 Tips to Negotiate Like a Boss

Learn the secrets, and close the deal.
Sean Kelly | 9 min read