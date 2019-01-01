There are no Videos in your queue.
Closing Deals
Successful negotiations result from both sides knowing what is good enough.
If customers aren't going for your deal, it's time to offer a better deal.
If someone calls about what you sell, call them back. Not in a week, right now.
Looking back, these are the things we could have done differently to win the deal.
How you would negotiate if you were talking for the other side? Now you know how your offer looks to them.
The first rule of businesses is that the negotiation has to be good for both parties.
Asking the customer strategic questions during your presentation will tell you what it takes to close the deal.
Your success depends on closing bigger, better deals. Put your time and energy into prospects with the power to make large investments and introduce you to others who can do the same.
Salespeople who can't close are basically human brochures.
You just landed a meeting with a large corporate target. Now land the account with money in the bank.
Prospective customers always have the same objections, so there is no excuse for not always an answer.
The steps to take when everything is on the line.
