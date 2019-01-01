My Queue

Closing Sales

'Million Dollar Listing' Real Estate Expert Ryan Serhant on How Small Businesses Can Make a Big Impact
National Small Business Week

'Million Dollar Listing' Real Estate Expert Ryan Serhant on How Small Businesses Can Make a Big Impact

Get tips to grow your business from real estate expert and TV personality Ryan Serhant.
David Meltzer | 8 min read
These Online Courses Can Help You to 'Always Be Closing'

These Online Courses Can Help You to 'Always Be Closing'

The Ultimate Sales Mastery Bundle is a comprehensive set of classes to help you land more deals.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
You'll Always Be Closing With This $15 Online Course

You'll Always Be Closing With This $15 Online Course

With 'How To Sell Anything to Anyone,' you'll learn tried and true methods to close almost any sale.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
The 5 Likeliest Reasons Your Business Isn't Generating Sales

The 5 Likeliest Reasons Your Business Isn't Generating Sales

Startup founders must do more than create a business and a product. They have to create an internal sales process to get it to the right customer.
Rahul Varshneya | 6 min read
What to Do When a Client Says, 'I Can't Afford You'

What to Do When a Client Says, 'I Can't Afford You'

Hint: The answer is not to lower your price.
Jenny Shih | 6 min read

More From This Topic

4 Rules of Engagement That Wildly Increase Your Odds of Closing the Deal
Closing Sales

4 Rules of Engagement That Wildly Increase Your Odds of Closing the Deal

If someone calls about what you sell, call them back. Not in a week, right now.
Grant Cardone | 6 min read
Low-Hanging Fruit: Why You Need to Be Selling to Those Dormant Customers
Sales Strategies

Low-Hanging Fruit: Why You Need to Be Selling to Those Dormant Customers

Remember those customers from the past? They may be willing to buy from you again (and again and again).
Sujan Patel | 5 min read
Role-Playing Is the Practice That Makes Perfect
Closing Sales

Role-Playing Is the Practice That Makes Perfect

Working on a hypothetical deal with a teammate is a low-stakes way to identify issues, development areas and strengths.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
10 Ways Artificial Intelligence Can Help Your Team Increase Sales
Artificial Intelligence

10 Ways Artificial Intelligence Can Help Your Team Increase Sales

From crunching data to grinding out grunt work, AI can multiply your team's availability and effectiveness to do the critical, human part of sales that computers can't.
Michael Georgiou | 5 min read
If Your Sales Pitch Is Missing This Step, You May Miss Out on the Sale
Sales Strategies

If Your Sales Pitch Is Missing This Step, You May Miss Out on the Sale

Here's the one thing you can do to move beyond a quick sale and into a long-term partnership.
Lou Casale | 4 min read
The Top 5 Challenges Facing Today's B2B Sales Teams (and How to Fix Them With Marketing)
Sales Strategy

The Top 5 Challenges Facing Today's B2B Sales Teams (and How to Fix Them With Marketing)

To surmount those challenges, marketing and sales need to work together to create a deep breakdown of each buyer persona.
Gavin Finn | 7 min read
How to Manufacture Sales Urgency (Without Sounding Like a Scam Artist)
Sales Strategies

How to Manufacture Sales Urgency (Without Sounding Like a Scam Artist)

If you're struggling to drive urgency in your business, here are three ways to do it
Sujan Patel | 4 min read
7 Proven Strategies to Close the Sale Faster (From Master Salespeople)
Sales Strategies

7 Proven Strategies to Close the Sale Faster (From Master Salespeople)

Tips that separate the average from the extraordinary businessperson.
The Oracles | 9 min read
Biz-to-Biz Buyers Tell All: Survey Reveals 27 Sales Prospecting Stats You Need to Know
B2B Sales

Biz-to-Biz Buyers Tell All: Survey Reveals 27 Sales Prospecting Stats You Need to Know

The people who make big-dollar buying decisions want you to know how to contact them and what topics to discuss.
Mike Schultz | 4 min read
8 Negotiating Tactics Every Successful Entrepreneur Has Mastered
Negotiation

8 Negotiating Tactics Every Successful Entrepreneur Has Mastered

How you would negotiate if you were talking for the other side? Now you know how your offer looks to them.
Deep Patel | 9 min read