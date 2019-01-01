My Queue

closing the deal

Navigating Entrepreneurial Whiplash
emotional health

Navigating Entrepreneurial Whiplash

Abrupt emotional highs and lows come with the territory when you're starting up something that matters to you.
Jill Schiefelbein | 5 min read
How to Get Unstuck And Start Growing

How to Get Unstuck And Start Growing

Are you continually converting leads to customers without experiencing sustained growth? It's time to take a different approach.
Shaun Buck | 5 min read
Not Closing? Here's 3 Reasons Why.

Not Closing? Here's 3 Reasons Why.

Salespeople who can't close are basically human brochures.
Grant Cardone | 3 min read
7 Psychological Strategies for Mastering Sales Negotiations

7 Psychological Strategies for Mastering Sales Negotiations

Wage a war against defeatist thoughts. View a potential customer as a partner rather than an opponent.
Sherrie Campbell | 5 min read