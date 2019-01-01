My Queue

Clothing

Business Casual

What Is Business Casual? Here Are 9 Classic Looks for Men.

'Business casual' can mean a lot of different things. Here's how you can dress to make sure you fit any definition.
Matthew McCreary | 8 min read
Pizza Hut Made a Parka to Keep You as Warm as its Pizzas

Pizza Hut Made a Parka to Keep You as Warm as its Pizzas

You'll probably never get your hands on one, though.
David Lumb | 1 min read
For $46, You Can Dress Just Like Mark Zuckerberg

For $46, You Can Dress Just Like Mark Zuckerberg

Italian retail company Vresh Clothing recently released a replica of the gray T-shirt regularly seen on Facebook's CEO.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
One Secret of Successful People I Just Finally Adopted

One Secret of Successful People I Just Finally Adopted

Improve your image and build confidence by dressing one level up.
Jerry Jao | 5 min read
How One Swimsuit Designer Hopes to Fix Fit

How One Swimsuit Designer Hopes to Fix Fit

Jude Al-Khalil is making waves in the swimwear market with Bikyni.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 2 min read

More From This Topic

This High-Tech Underwear Could Help Girls Around the Globe
100 Brilliant Companies

This High-Tech Underwear Could Help Girls Around the Globe

How one woman is rethinking menstruation maintenance with Thinx
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 3 min read
How to Do Business Casual With Exquisite Style
Business Casual

How to Do Business Casual With Exquisite Style

There is contradiction between casual and looking good.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
This Forever 21 T-Shirt Sparked a Backlash. We Want to Know What You Think.
Clothing

This Forever 21 T-Shirt Sparked a Backlash. We Want to Know What You Think.

The shirt was pulled from store shelves after people took to social media.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
How an Unlikely Clothing Brand Is Sewing Up an Untapped Market
Clothing Business

How an Unlikely Clothing Brand Is Sewing Up an Untapped Market

This fashion label is loved by country folks and city slickers.
Jason Daley | 5 min read
Study: Women Pay Thousands More Than Men for Products
Gender Differences

Study: Women Pay Thousands More Than Men for Products

New York City's Department of Consumer Affairs looked at almost 800 products from more than 90 brands.
Holly Ellyatt | 3 min read
These Netflix Socks Automatically Pause Your Movie if You Doze Off
Netflix

These Netflix Socks Automatically Pause Your Movie if You Doze Off

They know when you are sleeping. They know when you're awake.
Mat Smith | 1 min read
How This Pro Surfer Is Making Waves in the Fashion Industry
Clothing Business

How This Pro Surfer Is Making Waves in the Fashion Industry

Kelly Slater joins the ranks of apparel brands diving into sustainable fashion.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
Men's Jeans That Fit the Woman and the Times
Fashion

Men's Jeans That Fit the Woman and the Times

At a time when the national conversation about gender and sexuality is at fever pitch, one couple has created a line of jeans that look masculine but are designed to fit women.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
Jimmy Fallon Debuts New 'Super Fan' Sportswear Line
Clothing

Jimmy Fallon Debuts New 'Super Fan' Sportswear Line

The comedian launched clothing line 'Hands High' that places the team logos in a unique area.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
How an Outdoor-Clothing Company Is Building Up Manufacturing in Mountain Towns
Clothing Business

How an Outdoor-Clothing Company Is Building Up Manufacturing in Mountain Towns

One entrepreneur is bringing the 'microbrew' model to manufacturing.
Grant Davis | 3 min read