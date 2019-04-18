My Queue

Clothing Business

This 19-Year-Old Entrepreneur Is Exposing the Secrets of the Billion Dollar Underground Sneaker Market
Real Entrepreneurs

Sneaker guru Brandon Webb shares his insights on flipping limited-edition kicks, a niche business that can have 1000% profit margins.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
Congratulations to Penny Bauder, Winner of Entrepreneur's 'Build Like a Woman' Contest

The founder of Green Kids Crafts -- a subscription box service that delivers monthly STEAM kits -- truly inspired us.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
This 22-Year-Old Entrepreneur's Business (and Confidence) Got a Major Boost From an Amazing First Customer

How Jacob Dockery stitched together a successful t-shirt company.
Dan Bova | 4 min read
How a Single Mother and Her Daughters Turned a Hobby Into a Business

The inspiring story behind the new activewear accessory HoodiFit.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Casper Opens First Permanent Store

Plus, Levi's wants lasers to rip your jeans, and Circle acquires Poloniex.
Venturer | 1 min read

More From This Topic

How This Entrepreneur Helps Passionate People Stand up for Their Beliefs With Socks
Real Entrepreneurs

Ryan Berman is on a mission to sock society's problems -- literally.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
How This Entrepreneur Turned His Side Hustle Into a Major Business
Ready For Anything

How do you know when it's time to sacrifice your security to bet big on yourself?
Gerard Adams | 2 min read
Ask the Etiquette Expert: How to Enforce a Summertime Dress Code
Business Attire

Defining "appropriate'' dress to everyone's satisfaction is a challenge.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
How This Founder Started Her Apron Empire With $300
Starting a Business

Hedley & Bennett founder Ellen Bennett sat down with Jen Hacker in Hawaii to talk entrepreneurship and building her brand.
Jen A. Miller | 2 min read
This Entrepreneur Went From Caddie to Golf Apparel Icon
Starting a Business

John Ashworth recognized a gap in the market -- transitional apparel to comfortably go from the links to a night out on the town.
Business & Burgers | 2 min read
How This Clothing Entrepreneur Engages With Customers as His Brands Grow
Starting a Business

Entrepreneur Network partner Jen Hacker sits down with Bobby Kim about launching his streetwear lines.
Jen A. Miller | 2 min read
4 Companies Profiting From Trump's Unpopularity
Entrepreneurs

You can send tiny gloves to the president.
Nadya Khoja | 4 min read
Who Will Win the Top-Selling Jersey in the NFL?
Sales

Sports merchandise powerhouse Fanatics is keeping score.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Passionate Entrepreneurs Can Find Success Even in the Sock Business
Entrepreneurs

Four "sockpreneurs" combined their diverse skills to create an out-of-the box business idea.
Jonathan Long | 3 min read
How One Swimsuit Designer Hopes to Fix Fit
100 Brilliant Companies

Jude Al-Khalil is making waves in the swimwear market with Bikyni.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 2 min read