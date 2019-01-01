My Queue

Cloud Computing

Your Data Might Be Safe in the Cloud But What Happens When It Leaves the Cloud?
Data Security

Your Data Might Be Safe in the Cloud But What Happens When It Leaves the Cloud?

In the age of data breaches, companies have a responsibility to safeguard sensitive information. Entrepreneurs can protect data during transactions by taking 4 simple steps.
Robin Hau | 5 min read
Ace Microsoft's Azure Certifications With This Bundle

Ace Microsoft's Azure Certifications With This Bundle

The Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle can help you crack the code on a six-figure career in cloud computing.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
Simplifying Digital Transformation at Your Small Business

Simplifying Digital Transformation at Your Small Business

Digital transformation offers something for every company -- although that something may be different in every case.
Rashan Dixon | 6 min read
Sharp Problem-Solving Skills (and AI) Helped This Tech Company Secure Microsoft as a Partner

Sharp Problem-Solving Skills (and AI) Helped This Tech Company Secure Microsoft as a Partner

Kerry Liu speaks about how he and his team thought tactically about Rubikloud's positioning in the marketplace.
MaRS Discovery District | 2 min read
4 Reasons Why You Should Care That IBM Just Made the Biggest Software Acquisition Ever

4 Reasons Why You Should Care That IBM Just Made the Biggest Software Acquisition Ever

Entrepreneurs building applications that solve problems in the cloud computing sphere should take very careful note.
Thomas Smale | 7 min read

You've Got Cloud. Now, What?
Cloud Computing

You've Got Cloud. Now, What?

Multi-cloud architecture and server-less computing are only two of the fine-print strategies you should think about adopting.
Parth Misra | 5 min read
Robert Herjavec's Dos and Don'ts: From Cryptocurrency to Cyber Hygiene
Cybersecurity

Robert Herjavec's Dos and Don'ts: From Cryptocurrency to Cyber Hygiene

The 'Shark Tank' star offers best practices to protect your business from hacks, leaks and the cost of cleaning up afterward.
Sarah Austin | 11 min read
Don't Be Complacent: 13 Proven Ways to Improve Your Business
Growth Strategies

Don't Be Complacent: 13 Proven Ways to Improve Your Business

The best time to tweak your business for the better is when everything is already going well.
John Rampton | 11 min read
My Customers Showed Me the Door. Here's How I Won Them Back.
Tech Startups

My Customers Showed Me the Door. Here's How I Won Them Back.

Five tips for translating tectonic market shifts into startup opportunity by delivering what customers want.
Lior Gal | 6 min read
Apple Confirms it Uses Google Cloud for iCloud
Apple

Apple Confirms it Uses Google Cloud for iCloud

The Cupertino tech giant is now using Google's Cloud Platform, in addition to Amazon's S3 service, to store encrypted iCloud data.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
15 Tips, Hacks and Tricks to Get the Most Out of Google Photos
How To

15 Tips, Hacks and Tricks to Get the Most Out of Google Photos

Stop worrying about storage limits and scrolling endlessly to find old memories.
Lydia Belanger | 12 min read
5 Crazy Things We Learned About Google Today
Google

5 Crazy Things We Learned About Google Today

On Alphabet's earnings call for the last quarter of 2017, the company revealed some eye-opening stats and made some big statements.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
The New Wave of Innovation Will Bring Tech Disruption -- Will Your Business Be Ready?
Innovation

The New Wave of Innovation Will Bring Tech Disruption -- Will Your Business Be Ready?

Big data and cloud computing are changing the game.
Jeff Harbach | 2 min read
Amazon Web Services Announces 'Secret Region' for U.S. Intelligence Work
Amazon

Amazon Web Services Announces 'Secret Region' for U.S. Intelligence Work

The U.S. Intelligence Community now has its own air-gapped region of Amazon's cloud for workloads up to Secret U.S. security classification.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
The Cloud, Then and Now (Infographic)
Infographics

The Cloud, Then and Now (Infographic)

How the breakthrough idea of remote storage has quietly transformed the internet as we know it.
Emily Conklin | 1 min read