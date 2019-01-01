My Queue

Cloud Telephony

How Cloud Telephony Will Benefit SMEs in 2019
Technology

Cloud telephony lets you scale your business according to market demand by allowing you to work remotely
Aniketh Jain | 5 min read
Cloud Telephony Changing Human Resource Landscape

Cloud telephony has served as the most economic solution to minimize the efforts and costs incurred in a hiring process, and streamline other HR operations
Ankit Jain | 4 min read
Cloud Telephony is Easing the Process of Personal Finance

Here's why it would become a necessity for all personal finance firms to adopt cloud telephony to manage their operations, and meet all the regulatory compliances
Ankit Jain | 4 min read
Want to Avoid Duplicating Work? Try These #3 Hacks if You are a Fintech Buff

Technology solutions used at the agency-level to manage smaller teams and processes can be integrated with larger systems (and ERPs) of parent companies
Limesh Parekh | 5 min read
Importance of Cloud Telephony in Digital India

Cloud technology is a smart way to communicate with billions of people at one go
Ankit Jain | 4 min read

More From This Topic

8 Ways Cloud Telephony Can Improve Your Business
Cloud Telephony

It inherently supports today's remote and flexible work culture and allows employees to take calls from their own mobile devices.
Devishobha Chandramouli | 4 min read
Re-telling the Retail Tale: How Cloud Telephony Will Change the Indian Retail Industry in 2017
Retail

As cloud communications emerged and evolved brilliantly in the year 2016, it promises to just be a silhouette to the rosy picture it paints for 2017.
Ambarish Gupta | 6 min read