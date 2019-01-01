My Queue

Club de Cuervos

5 tips para cumplirle a tus clientes, según los creadores de 'La Balada de Hugo Sánchez'
Cultura Pop

Mark Alazraki y Moisés Chiver, responsables del spin-off de 'Club de Cuervos', nos dieron las claves para trabajar con un socio de clase mundial como Netflix.
Martha Elena Violante | 7 min read
3 lecciones desde Club de Cuervos para triunfar en los negocios

Mark Alazraki, CEO de Alazraki Network, nos comparte las enseñanzas que ha adquirido al trabajar junto a su hermano Gary, creador de Club de Cuervos, la primera serie mexicana original de Netflix.
Nayeli Meza Orozco | 5 min read