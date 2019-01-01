My Queue

SBA Chief Karen Mills Leaving With No Replacement Named
Growth Strategies

SBA Chief Karen Mills Leaving With No Replacement Named

Five months after announcing her resignation and without a successor lined up, Mills says she's leaving next month.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
This Kind of Cluster Could Actually Help Your Business

This Kind of Cluster Could Actually Help Your Business

A review of a U.S. Small Business Administration initiative shows that support provided to entrepreneurs in regional groupings bolstered local economies.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
A Cluster of Clusters: Where the SBA Is Investing in Regional Economies

A Cluster of Clusters: Where the SBA Is Investing in Regional Economies

The Small Business Administration chose these 10 "clusters" or business networks as part of a 2010 pilot program to aid small businesses. We take a look at results to date.
Catherine Clifford
The Northeast Powers Up Clean-Energy Entrepreneurs

The Northeast Powers Up Clean-Energy Entrepreneurs

The Small Business Administration has invested more than $1.5 million in fuel-cell technology innovation.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Alabama Aids Advanced Defense Entrepreneurs

Alabama Aids Advanced Defense Entrepreneurs

The Small Business Administration has invested more than $1 million in a group of Northern Alabama small businesses focused on defense and space technologies.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Ohio Gets Strong On Flexible Electronics Entrepreneurs
Growth Strategies

Ohio Gets Strong On Flexible Electronics Entrepreneurs

The Small Business Administration invests over $1 million in a cluster specializing in the new science of flexible electronic components.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Illinois Sparks an Electricity Efficiency Cluster
Growth Strategies

Illinois Sparks an Electricity Efficiency Cluster

The Small Business Administration invested more than $1 million to support entrepreneur participation in a growing ecosystem of 'smart grid' technology.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
A Flock of Airports Lifts Up Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Growth Strategies

A Flock of Airports Lifts Up Michigan's Upper Peninsula

SBA invests $1.2 million in aviation companies in the state best known for making cars.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
San Diego Warms to Defense Technology Entrepreneurs
Growth Strategies

San Diego Warms to Defense Technology Entrepreneurs

The SBA invests in startups focused on cyber-security, unmanned air vehicles and renewable energy.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
A Geospatial Tech Hub Puts Mississippi on Map
Growth Strategies

A Geospatial Tech Hub Puts Mississippi on Map

SBA invests more than $1 million into a community of mapping and location-based technology startups surrounding the NASA Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
In Monterey Bay, an Agricultural Tech Cluster Blossoms
Finance

In Monterey Bay, an Agricultural Tech Cluster Blossoms

Part of an SBA pilot progam, a unique California cluster aims to bring together tech entrepreneurs and the region's big farms to keep the agriculture industry thriving
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
The Carolinas Concentrate on Nuclear Energy
Growth Strategies

The Carolinas Concentrate on Nuclear Energy

North and South Carolina businesses cluster together to be a leader in the nuclear energy industry.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
A Defense Cluster Grows in Minnesota
Growth Strategies

A Defense Cluster Grows in Minnesota

A look at how the Defense Alliance in St. Paul, one of 10 economic clusters in an SBA pilot program, is nurturing energy entrepreneurs.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
How Industry Clusters Can Spur Small-Business Growth
Finance

How Industry Clusters Can Spur Small-Business Growth

One way the SBA has sought to foster entrepreneurial growth is through industry clusters.The SBA's Karen Mills explains how.
Catherine Clifford