There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Clusters
Growth Strategies
Five months after announcing her resignation and without a successor lined up, Mills says she's leaving next month.
A review of a U.S. Small Business Administration initiative shows that support provided to entrepreneurs in regional groupings bolstered local economies.
The Small Business Administration chose these 10 "clusters" or business networks as part of a 2010 pilot program to aid small businesses. We take a look at results to date.
The Small Business Administration has invested more than $1.5 million in fuel-cell technology innovation.
The Small Business Administration has invested more than $1 million in a group of Northern Alabama small businesses focused on defense and space technologies.
More From This Topic
Growth Strategies
The Small Business Administration invests over $1 million in a cluster specializing in the new science of flexible electronic components.
Growth Strategies
The Small Business Administration invested more than $1 million to support entrepreneur participation in a growing ecosystem of 'smart grid' technology.
Growth Strategies
SBA invests $1.2 million in aviation companies in the state best known for making cars.
Growth Strategies
The SBA invests in startups focused on cyber-security, unmanned air vehicles and renewable energy.
Growth Strategies
SBA invests more than $1 million into a community of mapping and location-based technology startups surrounding the NASA Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.
Finance
Part of an SBA pilot progam, a unique California cluster aims to bring together tech entrepreneurs and the region's big farms to keep the agriculture industry thriving
Growth Strategies
North and South Carolina businesses cluster together to be a leader in the nuclear energy industry.
Growth Strategies
A look at how the Defense Alliance in St. Paul, one of 10 economic clusters in an SBA pilot program, is nurturing energy entrepreneurs.
Finance
One way the SBA has sought to foster entrepreneurial growth is through industry clusters.The SBA's Karen Mills explains how.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?