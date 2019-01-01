My Queue

clutter

7 Ways to Improve Your Life in 7 Days
Self Improvement

A constructive habit pays dividends for a lifetime.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
Exclusive: Marie Kondo's Advice for People, Like Steve Jobs, Who Swear by Messy Desks

The pop culture icon also shares tips for tidying your work space, the worst and best advice she ever received and her favorite app.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
Want to Do a 'Marie Kondo' on Your Messy Social Media Accounts? Here's How.

Tip: Only follow accounts that 'spark joy.' Put those messy phone apps (gently) in the trash! (Just be sure to thank them first.)
Carly Carson and Katie Friedman | 6 min read
4 Things Every Entrepreneur Needs to Do the First Week of the New Year

Don't just get busy, get busy doing what is basic to growth the next 12 months.
Lyneir Richardson | 4 min read
10 Ways to Declutter Without Going Minimalist

A tidy, organized home doesn't have to be lacking in personality. Here's how to keep on top of clutter while retaining that personal touch.
Houzz | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Life Is Messy. So Go Ahead and Eat Pizza in the Car.
Work-Life Balance

I used to try to implement a "no food in the new car" policy. It's not worth it.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
9 Ways to Create a Productive Home Office (Infographic)
Productivity

Without a dedicated workspace specifically geared toward work, it's too easy to slack off.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
5 Things to Do Friday Afternoon to Accelerate Your Business Monday Morning
Productivity

You can take it slow as the weekend nears. Just don't stop.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 3 min read
Why Spring Cleaning May Hold the Key to Productivity
Productivity

Physical clutter turns into mental clutter. Don't let it affect your productivity.
Lisa Evans | 4 min read
3 Short Books to Read to Maximize Your Productivity and Marketing
Books

Check out these small bite-size titles to heighten your business awareness.
Mel Carson | 4 min read