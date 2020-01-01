CMIE

18.9 Mn Salaried Indians Lost Their Jobs since April, Ballooning Nos Worrying: CMIE
About 5 million jobs were lost in July alone and salaried jobs were nearly 1.9 crore short of their average in 2019-20, CMIE data shows.
Shipra Singh | 3 min read