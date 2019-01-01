My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Co-founders

Navigating Business Partnerships as an Entrepreneur
Partnerships

Navigating Business Partnerships as an Entrepreneur

Learn how to be part of the mere 30 percent of partnerships that succeed.
Tiffany Delmore | 5 min read
The Property Brothers Offer Free Advice On Building a Strong Business -- and a Strong Partnership

The Property Brothers Offer Free Advice On Building a Strong Business -- and a Strong Partnership

Drew and Jonathan Scott talked to two Entrepreneur readers (and husband-and-wife cofounders) about strengthening their working relationship.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
I Co-Founded a Company With My Best Friend, and 10 Years Later Our Partnership Is Stronger Than Ever

I Co-Founded a Company With My Best Friend, and 10 Years Later Our Partnership Is Stronger Than Ever

We've managed to keep our business -- and our friendship -- going by following these five practices.
Saeju Jeong | 6 min read
'Why I Had to Fire My Co-founder, CEO and Close Friend'

'Why I Had to Fire My Co-founder, CEO and Close Friend'

Rumpl CEO Wylie Robinson looks back on one of the toughest conversations of his life -- and what you can learn from it.
Wylie Robinson | 4 min read
25 Best Business Partner Duos of All Time

25 Best Business Partner Duos of All Time

The best business partners have complementary skills.
GOBankingRates | 15+ min read

More From This Topic

The 5 Habits Bad Founders Never Break
Small Business Heroes

The 5 Habits Bad Founders Never Break

People who don't understand the basics of how people get along will never lead a successful team.
John Rampton | 5 min read
This Dynamic Duo Is Disrupting the Fashion Industry. Here's a Peek Inside Their Business and Daily Lives.

This Dynamic Duo Is Disrupting the Fashion Industry. Here's a Peek Inside Their Business and Daily Lives.

These badass entrepreneurs take you through their not-so-average day, which involves beauty salons, blowouts and cocktail parties.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
After Severing Ties With a Business Partner, This Entrepreneur Had to Trust in Herself and Go It Alone

After Severing Ties With a Business Partner, This Entrepreneur Had to Trust in Herself and Go It Alone

As a college student, Haley Hoffman Smith founded a nonprofit, wrote a book and started another company. But when things turned sour with a business partner, she had to cut ties and start over.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
7 Businesses That Were Founded by Good Friends
Starting a Business

7 Businesses That Were Founded by Good Friends

From Warby Parker to Airbnb, check out these business buddies.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
How the Founders of LOLA Learned to Talk up the Feminine Hygiene Market

How the Founders of LOLA Learned to Talk up the Feminine Hygiene Market

Alex Friedman and Jordana Kier learned on the fly to turn their organic tampon company into a VC-funded reality.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
7 Characteristics of Startups Built to Weather Any Storm
Starting a Business

7 Characteristics of Startups Built to Weather Any Storm

A company, like a house, can only be as strong as its foundation.
John Rampton | 7 min read
After 90 Meetings in 90 Days, These Founders Finally Found Their Customer
Entrepreneurs

After 90 Meetings in 90 Days, These Founders Finally Found Their Customer

After creating a potentially groundbreaking solution, two founders weren't sure whom to sell it to.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How These Co-Founders Divide Their Powers and Get Things Done
Entrepreneurs

How These Co-Founders Divide Their Powers and Get Things Done

If you're in a partnership, it's more important than ever to always be on the same page as your co-founder.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
I Co-Founded a Startup With My Best Friend: How to Balance Friendship and Business
Co-founders

I Co-Founded a Startup With My Best Friend: How to Balance Friendship and Business

Follow these three tips if you're thinking about co-founding a company with a friend.
Dan Saks | 5 min read
These 10 Entrepreneurial Couples Share How They Make It Work in Both Business and Love
Co-founders

These 10 Entrepreneurial Couples Share How They Make It Work in Both Business and Love

There's an old cliche that you're not supposed to mix business and pleasure, but these co-founders who are also lovers prove that's just B.S.
Entrepreneur Staff | 14 min read