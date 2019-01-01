My Queue

co-living

Sharing: As the Indian Millennial Likes It
Co-living is the buzzword among millennials, not only in Europe and the US but also in becoming popular in India
Viral Chhajer | 4 min read
Redefining Swanky Accommodations: Co-Living Spaces

Redefining Swanky Accommodations: Co-Living Spaces

Get a fully functional household with all amenities intact and move in with just your belongings
Sanchita Dash | 9 min read
After a Spree of International Expansions, OYO Expands into Co-Living spaces

After a Spree of International Expansions, OYO Expands into Co-Living spaces

OYO Living will host properties with more than 2000 beds
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
6 Reasons Why 'Co-Living' is The New Trend Amongst Millennials

6 Reasons Why 'Co-Living' is The New Trend Amongst Millennials

Co-living is here to stay! It offers the best of both worlds for the Millennials and will be a preferred option for an increasing number of them, in the times to come
Nikunj Batheja | 4 min read
Five Reasons Why Millennials Should Opt For a Co-living Space

Five Reasons Why Millennials Should Opt For a Co-living Space

Co-living spaces are a lot more organized and transparent than any other accommodations or renting options, making it safer for the millennials.
Nikhil Sikri | 4 min read

More From This Topic

What Made Goldman Sachs Bet Big On This Indian Home Rental Startup?
Goldman Sachs

What Made Goldman Sachs Bet Big On This Indian Home Rental Startup?

The startup is investing a majority of the fresh funds to expand to other markets and on-board new owners especially NRIs.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
#7 Reasons Co-living Spaces are the Next Big Thing in the Real Estate Industry
co-living

#7 Reasons Co-living Spaces are the Next Big Thing in the Real Estate Industry

Co-living offers an agile living arrangement that not only keeps the costs under control, but also makes the logistics easier.
Viral Chhajer | 4 min read
These Entrepreneurs are Offering Cosy Co-living Facilities to Millennials
co-living

These Entrepreneurs are Offering Cosy Co-living Facilities to Millennials

Their aim is to create a space where like-minded people can get together and feel a little less lonely in a new city
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
Co-living Is Emerging As Renewed Business Opportunity, say These #2 Entrepreneurs
co-living

Co-living Is Emerging As Renewed Business Opportunity, say These #2 Entrepreneurs

'What's pushing the culture of co-living in metros is the bait of a social life'
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read