co-working spaces

Audrey Gelman opened the coworking space The Wing to give women a place to collaborate and grow their ideas. A powerful community has followed.
Having a furry friend wander the office can help improve collaboration, increase creativity, boost employee morale, improve employee satisfaction and decrease stress, to name a few of the benefits.
A co-working space can be a great place to start your business because of the help you can get from the people around you.
When it opened its door, community space New Lab wasn't filled to capacity.
You paid the monthly fee to rent a desk, so make sure you make the most of shared office spaces.
From utilizing the resources to getting advice from your neighbors, community workspaces can be extremely beneficial.
Not every office space is for every entrepreneur.
When you don't have a lot of money, focus on finding the right space.
Renting an office often comes with a price tag many entrepreneurs cannot afford.
Human interaction will remind you that you're part of something greater as opposed to using your pets as a sounding board.
Investing in your development is an investment in your company.
The next time you're in a city far from home where you know nobody, take a deep breath and call it the biggest networking opportunity yet.
It's always good to have a couple of options for alternate offices when away from your home turf.
