Coders

Coding

Do You Need to Learn to Code?

Yes, and you're going to love it.
Alex Cowan | 5 min read
How Extreme Recruiting Is Winning Over Millennial Tech Talent

Businesses pursuing the best and brightest will have to ditch the old-school hiring playbook. Today's tech stars are all about experiential learning -- and they expect companies to keep up.
Steffen Maier | 7 min read
This 4-Part Process Helps One Firm Vet Top Talent

Four hurdles are all that stands between you and your dream job. Can you clear them?
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 2 min read
Code School Is Offering Free Classes Today! Sign Up Here.

In honor of 2 million learners using its platform, Code School is opening up all its learn-to-code courses from March 4 to 6.
Catherine Clifford | 1 min read
There's No Such Thing as a Bug-Free App

But your software developers can get close to creating a perfect one. Here's how.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Crowdfunding

With Help From Zuck, This Campaign Just Became Indiegogo's Most Funded Project Yet

Code.org launched a crowdfunding campaign in October that has raised nearly $3 million and counting.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Problem Solving

Want to Solve Problems More Efficiently? Do This.

Learning how to program gives your brain more tools and can change the way you think.
Rick Debus | 4 min read
Technology

Finding the Right Coding Bootcamp for You

With the coding explosion in full swing, programming bootcamps are popping up everywhere. For those looking to jump head first into the world of coding, here are a few tips on determining the best program for you.
Shereef Bishay | 5 min read
Entrepreneurs

The 7 Most Powerful Women to Watch in 2014

These seven innovators are having a major influence on technology, healthcare and the government. We've got our eye on these powerful women. You should, too.
Entrepreneur Staff | 15+ min read
Technology

Why I Learned to Code and How You Can in 3 Months

For our series The Grind, AJ Agrawal opens up about why he decided to put everything on the back burner to become a programmer and why he is so glad he did.
AJ Agrawal | 4 min read
Technology

How to Become a Technical Co-Founder on the Quick

A four-year computer science degree is so yesterday. These intensive programs can turn you into a developer in under 12 weeks.
Andrea Huspeni | 8 min read
Technology

Teaching Kids to Code With Youth Digital

With a heightened emphasis on learning to code, Youth Digital wants to help the next generation of young entrepreneurs succeed.
Andrea Huspeni | 4 min read