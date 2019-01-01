My Queue

Coding

AI Isn't Replacing Workers; It's Picking up the Slack. Here's How.
Ready For Anything

The university pipeline is not graduating nearly enough knowledge workers to fill even the present demand. Maybe all those robots could help.
Marc Fischer | 7 min read
Learn to Master JavaScript with This $49 E-Degree Bundle

Get the skills you need land a a lucrative position in a growing field
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
How to Land the Coding Job of Your Dreams

Master key programming tools like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
12 Sites That Will Teach You Coding at a Low Cost, Even Free

Programming has helped me become a much better entrepreneur, and you too can learn this skill at low cost.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Do You Need to Learn to Code?

Yes, and you're going to love it.
Alex Cowan | 5 min read

Sharpen Your Company's Competitive Edge by Hiring the Most Motivated Tech Talent
Coding

Somebody who changes their life by putting themselves through a coding boot camp is likely just the sort of person you want on your team.
Michael Choi | 5 min read
In Pitching Your Business, Take Every 'No' As a 'Not Now,' Says This Founder

Absolut Art CEO Nahema Mehta turned her rent-to-own art startup into a profitable reality thanks to sheer persistence.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
Why Your Next Hire Should Be a Coding School Graduate
Hiring

From startups to large corporations, hiring a coding school graduate offers many benefits.
John Wechsler | 4 min read
Microsoft to Acquire GitHub for $7.5 Billion
Microsoft

The web-based project hosting service attracts millions of developers and open source projects.
Matthew Humphries | 3 min read
Google Launches a Game to Teach Adults How to Code
News and Trends

Plus, Target adds same-day delivery option at checkout and there is a new startup making high-end cookware more affordable.
Venturer | 1 min read
Model and Entrepreneur Karlie Kloss Shares the Importance of Always Learning
20 Questions

Kloss is a force in the worlds of fashion and technology.
Nina Zipkin | 10 min read
Today's Shortage in Code Development Presents Entrepreneurs With a Massive Opportunity
Mobile Apps

Need to release an app, and soon? Can't afford those pricey contractors? How about reducing the amount of code (and three other tips)?
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
6 Signs Your WordPress Site Is Compromised
Hackers

Sluggish loading times? Redirects to other sites? These red flags need your attention now to protect your company's information and reputation in the weeks ahead.
Tobi Abdulgafar | 5 min read
WeWork Acquires an Education Platform
News and Trends

Plus, Cisco buys Broadsoft for $1.9 billion and there's a new mattress startup disrupting the market.
Venturer | 2 min read
5 Skills Every Marketer Should Have on Their Resume When Applying to Startups
Startups

Wow them with skill sets businesses need to get started.
Scott Langdon | 7 min read