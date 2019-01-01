My Queue

cofounder

My Customers Showed Me the Door. Here's How I Won Them Back.
Tech Startups

Five tips for translating tectonic market shifts into startup opportunity by delivering what customers want.
Lior Gal | 6 min read
4 Must-Have Qualities of a Reliable Startup Co-founder

A mirror image of yourself won't work.
Ryan Robinson | 6 min read
5 Things I've Learned by Co-Founding a Successful Business

Sometimes -- no, oftentimes -- two heads are better than one.
Han-Gwon Lung | 7 min read
7 Traits You Should Look for in a Co-Founder

Complementary strengths and a shared passion are a great start.
Sujan Patel | 6 min read
Where to Find Your Ideal Tech Co-Founder

A few, very lucky entrepreneurs have friends qualified to be their co-founder. For everybody else it's a little like arranged marriage.
Anand Srinivasan | 4 min read