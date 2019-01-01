My Queue

Cofundador de WhatsApp también apoya boicot contra Facebook
Después de la noticia del robo de datos de Facebook por la firma Cambridge Analytica de 50 millones de usuarios, el cofundador de WhatsApp también se une al boicot en contra de la red social.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read