There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Cognitive bias
confirmation bias
The problem with confirmation bias rests on the fact that you might be wrong.
Cognitive bias is an insidious threat to the rational decision-making you probably think you're engaged in.
If you think you're in full control of your mind, think again. Here are just a few mental quirks that can hold you back.
Mark Zuckerberg is famous for that hoodie he wears. A thousand people who failed without you hearing about it also wore hoodies.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?