Cognitive bias

Don't Let Confirmation Bias Derail Your Startup Plans
confirmation bias

Don't Let Confirmation Bias Derail Your Startup Plans

The problem with confirmation bias rests on the fact that you might be wrong.
Due | 4 min read
Due | 4 min read
3 Ways Your Brain Can Trick You Into Making Bad Decisions

3 Ways Your Brain Can Trick You Into Making Bad Decisions

Cognitive bias is an insidious threat to the rational decision-making you probably think you're engaged in.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Cognitive Biases: A Crash Course for the Millennial Mind

Cognitive Biases: A Crash Course for the Millennial Mind

If you think you're in full control of your mind, think again. Here are just a few mental quirks that can hold you back.
Sam McRoberts | 6 min read
Sam McRoberts | 6 min read
Why Studying Your Business Heroes Isn't Really Helping You Succeed

Why Studying Your Business Heroes Isn't Really Helping You Succeed

Mark Zuckerberg is famous for that hoodie he wears. A thousand people who failed without you hearing about it also wore hoodies.
Iman Jalali | 4 min read
Iman Jalali | 4 min read