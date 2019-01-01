There are no Videos in your queue.
Coinbase
Coinbase
The company is blaming Visa for the issue.
See? Bitcoin is not dead.
The thriving San Francisco-based Bitcoin exchange and payments processor has bitten off an ambitious first step into the European market. Here's how.
Coinbase's Adam White lays out the bottom-line benefits of embracing Bitcoin payments.
It's only a matter of time before eBay subsidiary Braintree begins accepting Bitcoin payments, but eBay and PayPal won't, at least not initially.
Bitcoin
All the basics you need to know to (legally) score your first Bitcoin. Proceed with caution.
Apple
Apple has officially addressed 'virtual currency' in its App Store guidelines, but it's still too early to cry victory for Bitcoin.
Technology
The best of both worlds. Have your Google Glass and pay for stuff in Bitcoin too. All you have to do is nod. Well, sort of.
Bitcoin
The Atlanta Bitcoin payments pioneer closes a record-breaking funding round from billionaire Richard Branson, Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang, PayPal's Peter Thiel, Index Ventures and other all-star investors.
Technology
The traditional payments industry is headed for an upheaval as more small businesses begin accepting Bitcoin and more payment startups rise to meet the growing demand.
Technology
The popular consumer review site pushes Bitcoin as a viable payment option further into the mainstream.
Innovation
Paying for cool indie gadgets and gear and artisanal food with the world's first digital cash just got easier. Well, sort of.
Success Stories
With risk, comes greater rewards. These five men have come out ahead against failure.
Bitcoin
Everything you need to know about the virtual currency everyone's talking about.
Bitcoin
Outspoken cryptocurrency defender says the shady exchange's collapse was predictable and doesn't pose a significant threat to Bitcoin.
