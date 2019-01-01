My Queue

Coinbase

Coinbase Promises Refunds After Repeatedly Charging Users Erroneous Fees
Coinbase Promises Refunds After Repeatedly Charging Users Erroneous Fees

The company is blaming Visa for the issue.
Mariella Moon | 3 min read
Coinbase Closes $75 Million VC Round, Largest-Ever for a Bitcoin Company

See? Bitcoin is not dead.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Coinbase Goes Global, Launches Bitcoin Services in 13 European Countries

The thriving San Francisco-based Bitcoin exchange and payments processor has bitten off an ambitious first step into the European market. Here's how.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
5 Reasons Merchants Should Start Accepting Bitcoin Now

Coinbase's Adam White lays out the bottom-line benefits of embracing Bitcoin payments.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
PayPal Unit Reportedly in Talks to Accept Bitcoin

It's only a matter of time before eBay subsidiary Braintree begins accepting Bitcoin payments, but eBay and PayPal won't, at least not initially.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read

A Beginner's Guide to Owning Bitcoin
A Beginner's Guide to Owning Bitcoin

All the basics you need to know to (legally) score your first Bitcoin. Proceed with caution.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Apple May Welcome Bitcoin Transaction Apps. Or Not.
Apple May Welcome Bitcoin Transaction Apps. Or Not.

Apple has officially addressed 'virtual currency' in its App Store guidelines, but it's still too early to cry victory for Bitcoin.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Nerds Rejoice. Google Glass and Bitcoin, Together at Last.
Nerds Rejoice. Google Glass and Bitcoin, Together at Last.

The best of both worlds. Have your Google Glass and pay for stuff in Bitcoin too. All you have to do is nod. Well, sort of.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
BitPay Raises Record $30 Million in Series A Funding, Biggest in Bitcoin Industry Yet
BitPay Raises Record $30 Million in Series A Funding, Biggest in Bitcoin Industry Yet

The Atlanta Bitcoin payments pioneer closes a record-breaking funding round from billionaire Richard Branson, Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang, PayPal's Peter Thiel, Index Ventures and other all-star investors.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
How Bitcoin Is Fueling a New Payments Battlefield
How Bitcoin Is Fueling a New Payments Battlefield

The traditional payments industry is headed for an upheaval as more small businesses begin accepting Bitcoin and more payment startups rise to meet the growing demand.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Yelp Now Points Users to Businesses That Accept Bitcoin as Payment
Yelp Now Points Users to Businesses That Accept Bitcoin as Payment

The popular consumer review site pushes Bitcoin as a viable payment option further into the mainstream.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Square Market Now Takes Bitcoin Payments
Square Market Now Takes Bitcoin Payments

Paying for cool indie gadgets and gear and artisanal food with the world's first digital cash just got easier. Well, sort of.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
5 Entrepreneurs Who Embrace, and Dominate, Risk
5 Entrepreneurs Who Embrace, and Dominate, Risk

With risk, comes greater rewards. These five men have come out ahead against failure.
Adam Toren | 4 min read
6 Bitcoin Basics for Beginners
6 Bitcoin Basics for Beginners

Everything you need to know about the virtual currency everyone's talking about.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Bitcoin Advocate Andreessen: 'Mt. Gox Had to Die'
Bitcoin Advocate Andreessen: 'Mt. Gox Had to Die'

Outspoken cryptocurrency defender says the shady exchange's collapse was predictable and doesn't pose a significant threat to Bitcoin.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read