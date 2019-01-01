My Queue

Coindesk

Bitcoin Continues Downward Spiral, Plunges Below $200
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Continues Downward Spiral, Plunges Below $200

Times just got even tougher for the fledgling cryptocash.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Where to Stash That Cryptocash? This Man Put It Under His Skin.

Where to Stash That Cryptocash? This Man Put It Under His Skin.

Martijn Wismeijer keeps his Bitcoin handy -- right between his thumb and index finger.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
PayPal Embraces Bitcoin Payments, Partners With BitPay, Coinbase and GoCoin

PayPal Embraces Bitcoin Payments, Partners With BitPay, Coinbase and GoCoin

PayPal is officially warming up to the cryptocurrency, though it is proceeding gradually and with caution.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
How a Teenage Entrepreneur Built a Startup on Bitcoin Riches

How a Teenage Entrepreneur Built a Startup on Bitcoin Riches

What happened when 15-year-old Erik Finman invested a $1,000 gift from his grandma in Bitcoin. Hint: Big money. New business.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
BitPay Raises Record $30 Million in Series A Funding, Biggest in Bitcoin Industry Yet

BitPay Raises Record $30 Million in Series A Funding, Biggest in Bitcoin Industry Yet

The Atlanta Bitcoin payments pioneer closes a record-breaking funding round from billionaire Richard Branson, Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang, PayPal's Peter Thiel, Index Ventures and other all-star investors.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read

The Winklevoss Twins Score Virgin Galactic Tickets to Space, Paying With Bitcoin
Bitcoin

The Winklevoss Twins Score Virgin Galactic Tickets to Space, Paying With Bitcoin

The Winklevii boys' small step toward outer space is a giant leap into mainstream for the digital currency.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Japan Considers Taxing Bitcoin, Canadian Exchange Folds Following Hack
Bitcoin

Japan Considers Taxing Bitcoin, Canadian Exchange Folds Following Hack

There's never a dull moment in the Bitcoin realm. Here's a quick rundown of the latest twists in the digital currency's rollercoaster drama.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
6 Bitcoin Basics for Beginners
Bitcoin

6 Bitcoin Basics for Beginners

Everything you need to know about the virtual currency everyone's talking about.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Bitcoin Advocate Andreessen: 'Mt. Gox Had to Die'
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Advocate Andreessen: 'Mt. Gox Had to Die'

Outspoken cryptocurrency defender says the shady exchange's collapse was predictable and doesn't pose a significant threat to Bitcoin.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read