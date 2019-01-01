My Queue

Cola Ban Could Benefit Domestic Players; This Indian Brand Explains How
Cola Ban Could Benefit Domestic Players; This Indian Brand Explains How

In the midst of declining demand for MNC products and a huge need of soft drinks in market, the India-made Cola brand, Kalimark's Bovonto could get a major boost if the state gets continued with ban.
Komal Nathani | 3 min read