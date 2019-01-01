My Queue

Cold Calling

4 Tips for Mastering Cold-Calling (and How to Not Annoy Leads in the Process)
Ready For Anything

4 Tips for Mastering Cold-Calling (and How to Not Annoy Leads in the Process)

The cold call has traditionally been looked down on. But for B2B transactions, cold-calling's negative image is undeserved.
Imran Tariq | 6 min read
Top 5 Counterproductive Questions to Never Ask on a Cold Call

Top 5 Counterproductive Questions to Never Ask on a Cold Call

Don't make personal small talk with strangers who know you are selling something.
Gregg Schwartz | 7 min read
7 Ways to Generate Referrals Without Cold-Calling

7 Ways to Generate Referrals Without Cold-Calling

Relationships are the key to getting the referrals.
Sherrie Campbell | 6 min read
4 Rules of Engagement That Wildly Increase Your Odds of Closing the Deal

4 Rules of Engagement That Wildly Increase Your Odds of Closing the Deal

If someone calls about what you sell, call them back. Not in a week, right now.
Grant Cardone | 6 min read
12 Ways Your Sales Process Is Alienating People

12 Ways Your Sales Process Is Alienating People

Getting meetings and closing deals is already hard. You might be making it a lot harder without realizing it.
John Rampton | 8 min read

This Is How You Cold-Call Your Entrepreneurial Heroes Without Annoying Them
Networking

This Is How You Cold-Call Your Entrepreneurial Heroes Without Annoying Them

Lead with value and doors will open for you.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
How to Take 4 Strategic Steps Outside of Your Comfort Zone
Ready For Anything

How to Take 4 Strategic Steps Outside of Your Comfort Zone

Unless you're living on a trust fund, getting out of your comfort zone is a requirement to making a living.
Nick Unsworth | 5 min read
10 Unexpected Lead Sources for B2B Marketers
Marketing

10 Unexpected Lead Sources for B2B Marketers

Adding a live chat feature to your website increases sales tremendously.
Aaron Agius | 5 min read
3 Strategies for Closing Sales Without Picking Up the Phone
Sales Strategies

3 Strategies for Closing Sales Without Picking Up the Phone

Cold calls generate follow-up conversations only 10 percent of the time, and lead to in-person meetings less than 2 percent of the time. Use these three strategies to skip the cold calling and get straight to decision-makers today.
Ryan Robinson | 5 min read
20 Lessons Learned From Making 2,000 B2B Cold Calls in Just 20 Days
Cold Calling

20 Lessons Learned From Making 2,000 B2B Cold Calls in Just 20 Days

An "expert" in your industry is just that. An "entrepreneur" knows how to sell.
Gordon Tredgold | 6 min read
Why Does Senator Al Franken Make Cold Calls?
Cold Calling

Why Does Senator Al Franken Make Cold Calls?

And why is he singing a song from Evita at the same time?
Gene Marks | 4 min read
6 Tips to Make You Love (or at Least Tolerate) Cold Calling
Sales

6 Tips to Make You Love (or at Least Tolerate) Cold Calling

The drive to call and call again is what builds success.
Gordon Tredgold | 6 min read
Dig Your Well Before You're Thirsty
Cold Calling

Dig Your Well Before You're Thirsty

Success in sales comes down to your endurance for cold calling.
Grant Cardone | 3 min read
It's a Cold World for Cold Callers
Sales

It's a Cold World for Cold Callers

Cold calling is never easy but most who try it make it needlessly difficult.
Phil La Duke | 9 min read
How to Book 6 Fortune 500 Meetings in 6 days
Networking

How to Book 6 Fortune 500 Meetings in 6 days

The secret to your success? Cold calls.
Alex Berman | 2 min read