Cold Calling
Ready For Anything
The cold call has traditionally been looked down on. But for B2B transactions, cold-calling's negative image is undeserved.
Don't make personal small talk with strangers who know you are selling something.
Relationships are the key to getting the referrals.
If someone calls about what you sell, call them back. Not in a week, right now.
Getting meetings and closing deals is already hard. You might be making it a lot harder without realizing it.
More From This Topic
Networking
Lead with value and doors will open for you.
Ready For Anything
Unless you're living on a trust fund, getting out of your comfort zone is a requirement to making a living.
Marketing
Adding a live chat feature to your website increases sales tremendously.
Sales Strategies
Cold calls generate follow-up conversations only 10 percent of the time, and lead to in-person meetings less than 2 percent of the time. Use these three strategies to skip the cold calling and get straight to decision-makers today.
Cold Calling
An "expert" in your industry is just that. An "entrepreneur" knows how to sell.
Cold Calling
And why is he singing a song from Evita at the same time?
Sales
The drive to call and call again is what builds success.
Cold Calling
Success in sales comes down to your endurance for cold calling.
Sales
Cold calling is never easy but most who try it make it needlessly difficult.
Networking
The secret to your success? Cold calls.
