Cold weather

Bad Winter? Cheer Up. A Tough Climate Could Make for Great Business.
Cities

Bad Winter? Cheer Up. A Tough Climate Could Make for Great Business.

Harsh weather can be a drag, but it can also help you shape your company's brand. Bundle up and see the benefits rather than just barriers.
Janelle Blasdel | 5 min read
Snow Way! Surprising Facts About Winter Storms (Infographic)

Snow Way! Surprising Facts About Winter Storms (Infographic)

As the first blizzard of the year begins, settle in with some cocoa and check out these stats.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
A Highway Illuminated by Glow in the Dark Paint, Not Streetlights

A Highway Illuminated by Glow in the Dark Paint, Not Streetlights

You may have heard of the smart car, but what about a smart highway?
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Winter Weather = Bad Mood? It's More Complicated Than That.

Winter Weather = Bad Mood? It's More Complicated Than That.

Bad weather's effect on our behavior is complex and often contradictory.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
Baby, It's Cold Outside, But Your Customers Will Return

Baby, It's Cold Outside, But Your Customers Will Return

Customers tend to stay home in extreme weather conditions like the U.S. is now facing. But data show they are more likely to come back during cold snaps like this one.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read