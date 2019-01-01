Collaborating

My Queue

How to Make Your Video Meetings More Productive
How to Make Your Video Meetings More Productive

A free account from this service can help streamline team-wide collaboration.
StackCommerce | 3 min read
How My Life as a Musician Helped Me Close the Biggest Deal of My Career

How My Life as a Musician Helped Me Close the Biggest Deal of My Career

Early mornings and late nights on the road taught me resiliency and the importance of working with the right people.
Harrison Taylor | 8 min read
Empower Your Team to Be More Productive with This Intuitive Tool

Empower Your Team to Be More Productive with This Intuitive Tool

Whether you're a team of two or 2,000, monday.com can help your business cultivate a transparent and collaborative environment.
StackCommerce | 3 min read
How The Founders of This Healthcare Startup Raised More Than $91M Their First Year in Business

How The Founders of This Healthcare Startup Raised More Than $91M Their First Year in Business

Zachariah Reitano and Saman Rahmanian want to fight stigmas with technology
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
How (and Why) Collaboration Brings About Stronger, More Creative Web Design

How (and Why) Collaboration Brings About Stronger, More Creative Web Design

With respect to web design, the result of team collaboration is almost always a better product.
Eric 'ERock' Christopher | 7 min read

How to Collaborate With Difficult People and New York City Rideshare App Drivers Get a Raise (60-Second Video)
How to Collaborate With Difficult People and New York City Rideshare App Drivers Get a Raise (60-Second Video)

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
This Company Hosts Virtual Dance Parties to Help Its 170 Remote Employees Feel Connected
This Company Hosts Virtual Dance Parties to Help Its 170 Remote Employees Feel Connected

Zapier uses its own technology, among other strategies, to build tools and traditions in the name of collaboration.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
The Surprising Reason Why an Open Office Space May Not Be Great for Your Company
The Surprising Reason Why an Open Office Space May Not Be Great for Your Company

Companies tear down their walls to encourage collaboration, but this professor's research says doing so doesn't always achieve this outcome.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read
If Another Woman Is Being Rude or Uncivil to You at Work, Here's What You Can Do

If Another Woman Is Being Rude or Uncivil to You at Work, Here's What You Can Do

Neither of you is the enemy. Evaluate where you're both coming from.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
The Entrepreneurs Behind Internet Behemoth Giphy Explain Why You Can't Be Afraid to Take Big Swings
The Entrepreneurs Behind Internet Behemoth Giphy Explain Why You Can't Be Afraid to Take Big Swings

CEO Alex Chung and COO Adam Leibsohn share the philosophy that has helped them grow a search tool into a company with 300 million daily active users.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
When It Comes to Growing a Massive YouTube Audience, This Entrepreneur Explains Why You Shouldn't Focus on Making a Video Every Day
When It Comes to Growing a Massive YouTube Audience, This Entrepreneur Explains Why You Shouldn't Focus on Making a Video Every Day

Wong Fu Productions co-founder and filmmaker Philip Wang says there is value in taking time away from the day-to-day grind to make something you're proud of.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
The Entrepreneurs Behind This Multibillion Dollar Company Share Why Success Is Nothing Without a Partner You Can Rely on
The Entrepreneurs Behind This Multibillion Dollar Company Share Why Success Is Nothing Without a Partner You Can Rely on

Robinhood co-founders and CEOs Baiju Bhatt and Vlad Tenev on why they have only been able to thrive because of their work together.
Nina Zipkin | 10 min read
'You Can Have It All, But It's a Sh*t Show,' Find These Two Beauty Industry Mavens

'You Can Have It All, But It's a Sh*t Show,' Find These Two Beauty Industry Mavens

Trèstique co-founder Jennifer Kapahi leans on Elana Drell-Szyfer, CEO of ReVive Skincare, for advice in business and life.
Stephanie Schomer | 7 min read
7 Ways to Get Better at Working With Others
7 Ways to Get Better at Working With Others

Clarity and kindness go a long way.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
This Entrepreneur Shares the One Word You Need to Build a Culture That Lasts
This Entrepreneur Shares the One Word You Need to Build a Culture That Lasts

Asana co-founder Justin Rosenstein explains why teamwork is everything.
Nina Zipkin | 12 min read