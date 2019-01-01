There are no Videos in your queue.
Collaborative Economy
Connectivity, constant and ubiquitous, is changing business, work and ordinary life.
The years until 2020 are poised to redefine almost every facet of how we work, from the way we run customer service to the way we build our businesses.
The emerging Internet of Things and tech advances will allow for pooling of resources, greater productivity, a smaller income divide and environmental benefits.
Companies are grappling with how to foster collaboration inside and outside the organization while protecting proprietary information.
The collaborative economy offers additional alternatives to tech-savvy business travelers willing to forgo the typical work trip experience.
