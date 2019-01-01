My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Collaborative Economy

The Future of Collaborative Business
Collaborative Economy

The Future of Collaborative Business

Connectivity, constant and ubiquitous, is changing business, work and ordinary life.
Murray Newlands | 4 min read
How the Next Five Years Will Revolutionize Business

How the Next Five Years Will Revolutionize Business

The years until 2020 are poised to redefine almost every facet of how we work, from the way we run customer service to the way we build our businesses.
Jason Ankeny | 13 min read
The Sharing Economy Holds Promise for More Goods to Be Offered at Near Zero Marginal Cost

The Sharing Economy Holds Promise for More Goods to Be Offered at Near Zero Marginal Cost

The emerging Internet of Things and tech advances will allow for pooling of resources, greater productivity, a smaller income divide and environmental benefits.
Jeremy Rifkin | 5 min read
The Balancing Act: Sharing Data Versus Guarding Trade Secrets

The Balancing Act: Sharing Data Versus Guarding Trade Secrets

Companies are grappling with how to foster collaboration inside and outside the organization while protecting proprietary information.
Tianyi Jiang | 4 min read
Sharing Economy Offers Business Travelers More Options (and Hassles)

Sharing Economy Offers Business Travelers More Options (and Hassles)

The collaborative economy offers additional alternatives to tech-savvy business travelers willing to forgo the typical work trip experience.
Elaine Glusac | 4 min read