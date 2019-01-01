My Queue

Collectibles

3 Lessons You Can Learn From This Entrepreneur's Big Pivot
Ecommerce

3 Lessons You Can Learn From This Entrepreneur's Big Pivot

Feeling unappreciated selling a luxury product, he quit his job and now has a multimillion-dollar business.
Brian Roberts | 5 min read
Hulking Great Investments: 12 Comic Books That Are Now Worth A Fortune

Hulking Great Investments: 12 Comic Books That Are Now Worth A Fortune

Rare comic books seem to be one area in which prices continue to rise year after year.
Anders Nilsson | 5 min read
Simpsons Co-Creator's Memorabilia Is Going to Auction

Simpsons Co-Creator's Memorabilia Is Going to Auction

The auction house anticipates that the sale of Sam Simon's collection will bring in more than $10 million.
Kerima Greene | 3 min read
Sotheby's Joins Up With eBay to Bring Rarefied Fine Art to Digital Masses

Sotheby's Joins Up With eBay to Bring Rarefied Fine Art to Digital Masses

The move signals a democratization of the uber-elite art and collectibles market, as well as growing consumer confidence in online shopping.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
For Investors, Collectible Toys Aren't Child's Play

For Investors, Collectible Toys Aren't Child's Play

If you hit it right, antique toys can be a highly valued part of your investment portfolio.
Sarah O'Brien | 4 min read

Business-Savvy Teens Tap Dynamic New Collector's Market: Designer Sneakers
Collectibles

Business-Savvy Teens Tap Dynamic New Collector's Market: Designer Sneakers

Much-coveted shoes are being bartered and sold by high schoolers at sneaker conventions across the country at eye-opening prices, The New York Times reports.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Four Tips for Getting Started in a Collectibles Business
Starting a Business

Four Tips for Getting Started in a Collectibles Business

The ability to discern treasure from trash is only one aspect of succeeding in the antiques and nostalgia market.
Jason Ankeny | 3 min read