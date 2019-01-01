There are no Videos in your queue.
Collectibles
Ecommerce
Feeling unappreciated selling a luxury product, he quit his job and now has a multimillion-dollar business.
Rare comic books seem to be one area in which prices continue to rise year after year.
The auction house anticipates that the sale of Sam Simon's collection will bring in more than $10 million.
The move signals a democratization of the uber-elite art and collectibles market, as well as growing consumer confidence in online shopping.
If you hit it right, antique toys can be a highly valued part of your investment portfolio.
Collectibles
Much-coveted shoes are being bartered and sold by high schoolers at sneaker conventions across the country at eye-opening prices, The New York Times reports.
Starting a Business
The ability to discern treasure from trash is only one aspect of succeeding in the antiques and nostalgia market.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
