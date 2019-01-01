My Queue

College Dropouts

How Useful Is a Business Education for the Aspiring Entrepreneur?
College

How Useful Is a Business Education for the Aspiring Entrepreneur?

You don't need a business degree to launch a company, but it will come in very handy if you want to be hired by a company.
Suhaib Mohammed | 5 min read
Are College-Dropout Billionaire Entrepreneurs Really That Common?

Are College-Dropout Billionaire Entrepreneurs Really That Common?

You've heard the stories of dropouts Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. But it turns out they were odd fish among a sea of billionaires with B.A.'s.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
8 Good Reasons for Not Borrowing a Fortune to Attend College

8 Good Reasons for Not Borrowing a Fortune to Attend College

Entrepreneurs need to be educated. They don't need debt to their ears for the same degree as everybody else looking for an opportunity.
Tim Denning | 7 min read
This Major Publisher No Longer Requires Job Applicants to a Have College Degree

This Major Publisher No Longer Requires Job Applicants to a Have College Degree

The decision is intended to allow for a more diverse staff and a wider range of tastes.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
These Young College Dropouts Built a $14 Million Company in Just Over a Year

These Young College Dropouts Built a $14 Million Company in Just Over a Year

An app called Wigo has become the hottest thing on college campuses.
Julie Bort | 5 min read

More From This Topic

How to Launch a Worthwhile Venture From Your Dorm Room
Starting a Business

How to Launch a Worthwhile Venture From Your Dorm Room

If you're looking to launch a business while still in school, here are a few lessons learned from StudyMode founder Blaine Vess.
Blaine Vess | 4 min read
Should Entrepreneurs Go to College?
Entrepreneurs

Should Entrepreneurs Go to College?

Here's why taking a break from college to pursue a business idea could be good for young entrepreneurs.
Carol Tice