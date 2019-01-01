There are no Videos in your queue.
College Dropouts
College
You don't need a business degree to launch a company, but it will come in very handy if you want to be hired by a company.
You've heard the stories of dropouts Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. But it turns out they were odd fish among a sea of billionaires with B.A.'s.
Entrepreneurs need to be educated. They don't need debt to their ears for the same degree as everybody else looking for an opportunity.
The decision is intended to allow for a more diverse staff and a wider range of tastes.
An app called Wigo has become the hottest thing on college campuses.
