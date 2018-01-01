Colorado
social causes
These Social Justice Weed Warriors Are Making a Difference
From fighting hunger to hiring employees with cannabis-related convictions, these entrepreneurs are using cannabis to promote social good.
More From This Topic
Cannabis
Colorado Takes Aim at the Marijuana Black Market
Legislation seeks to reduce the large amount of legally grown marijuana diverted to criminal sales.
Cannabis
Here's Where Colorado Spends Its Skyrocketing Pot Tax Revenue
The first state to legalize recreational adult use of marijuana is now funding a host of programs with the proceeds.
Cannabis
Marijuana Industry Launches Colorado Campaign on Safe Cannabis Use
The public safety campaign is one more sign the marijuana business is now culturally mainstream.
Cannabis
Colorado Grants $2.3 Million For Marijuana Health and Safety Research
Ironically, it is only now that marijuana is legal -- at least under state law -- that it is getting scientific scrutiny for safe use.
Cannabis
Colorado's Marijuana Industry Is an Economic Powerhouse
The first state to legalize marijuana for both medical and recreational use is enjoying a boom in tax revenues and employment.
Marijuana
High and Mighty Report: U.S. Cannabis Retail Sales Exceeded $37.5 Million on 4/20
Marijuana-related sales were on fire on the legendary stoner holiday.
Marijuana
Happening Now: Cannabis Industry Pioneers Chat Live on Facebook to Commemorate 4/20
Catch these interviews with innovators of the booming marijuana business beginning at 11:30 a.m. EST today.
100 Brilliant Companies
Dixie Elixirs Wants to Become the First National Marijuana Brand
The company offers a range of cannabis products, including carbonated beverages, fudge bars and oil cartridges for vaporizer pens.
Marijuana
What You Should Know About the World's First Direct-to-Stoner Marijuana Vending Machine, Man
The staid, old vending machine concept is getting baked. Where? Dude, we're talking Colorado, bro, where it's legal to get stoned.
Starting a Business
5 Surprising Realities of Legal Weed
The demand for legal marijuana, which has outstripped many lofty expectations, isn't the only thing small-business owners in the pot gold rush are surprised about.