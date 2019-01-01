My Queue

Columbia University

Scientists Have Developed a Camera That Charges Itself
Technology

Scientists Have Developed a Camera That Charges Itself

Scientists at Columbia University created a prototype of a self-charging camera. Take that, Selfie Stick.
Reuters | 3 min read
Starting Up, With the Sharks or Without Them

Starting Up, With the Sharks or Without Them

Surinder Singh, the founder of Jugglebox, a company that supplies plastic boxes for movers, pitched to the 'Shark Tank' producers at a recent casting call at Columbia Business School.
Laura Entis | 7 min read
Lean LaunchPad: A Crash Course in Startup Success

Lean LaunchPad: A Crash Course in Startup Success

A new class created by serial entrepreneur Steve Blank puts a focus on testing ideas before jumping in.
Carol Tice | 6 min read