Comcast
Small Business Saturday
Watch Food Network star and entrepreneur Robert Irvine and learn how to think bigger about leveraging this holiday and using tech to better serve your customers and get insights that will help you grow.
The historical ruling has implications for every industry.
Facebook was among the companies the made this annual list.
DreamWorks Chief Executive Jeffrey Katzenberg will become chairman of DreamWorks New Media.
An acquisition of DreamWorks by Comcast will bring a breath of fresh air for the company that has held several unsuccessful buyout talks in the past.
Net Neutrality
Some net neutrality advocates have expressed concerns over the potential of companies' programs to harm innovation.
Comcast
Roberts founded Comcast in 1963.
Acquisitions
The deal combines the third and second largest U.S. cable operators to better compete against market leader Comcast Corp.
Mark Cuban
The feisty billionaire investor and 'Shark Tank' star sounded off about the failed mega merger on Twitter and -- no surprise -- he's pointing the finger at the FCC.
Comcast
The mass media company faces another customer-service blunder after someone tried to cancel the family's cable service.
Customer Service
This may be the most outrageous example of bad customer service you'll ever hear.
Customer Service
No one likes losing business, but that doesn't mean you should berate your customers.
Technology
It's official. The disruptive broadcast TV streaming service is finished.
Television
While cable TV and high-speed Internet are basic necessities for many of us, we aren't happy with the service we get.
