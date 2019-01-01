There are no Videos in your queue.
Comebacks
Failure
And she's launching a brand new social network to help other women thrive.
Getting fired actually set these celebrities up for success.
Here are a few suggestions for getting back on track and repairing your reputation.
Ten years behind bars was an odyssey of dedication and perseverance, study and faith. Life afterward was just as challenging.
After 108 years of losing, the "Loveable Losers" finally broke the curse.
More From This Topic
Mistakes
These seven points will help you forge ahead with confidence and want to work with you again.
Franchises
Customers loved these franchises once before. New owners are betting they will again.
Reinvention
Nobody asks for a humbling loss but many are grateful for the transformative journey it leaves them no choice but to begin.
Staples
The office supplies giant is going after smaller companies.
Comebacks
Once the top big-box technology retailer, Circuit City filed for bankruptcy in 2008.
Franchises
A personal tragedy and an economic downturn hit David Ogburn hard, but he staged a comeback.
Ethics Coach
Whether it's a dishonest employee or an order snafu, what you do after a mistake makes the difference. We'll show you the steps to take.
Nokia
The company is testing new products, looking for sales partners, hiring software experts and learning from its previous mistakes.
McDonald's
The fast-food giant has a ways to go until it's the 'modern, progressive burger company' of its dreams.
