Comercializar franquicia

Comercialización profesional de tu franquicia
Franquicias

Comercialización profesional de tu franquicia

Una vez desarrollada una franquicia, el reto es multiplicar el modelo por medio de un proceso de ventas bien estructurado.
Ana Santín | 7 min read
¿Cómo comercializar mi franquicia?

Un experto te dice cómo vender tu modelo de negocio.
SoyEntrepreneur | 1 min read
Videoblog: ¿Cómo comercializar mi franquicia?

El experto Juan Manuel Gallástegui te dice cómo captar franquiciatarios para vender tu modelo de negocios.
SoyEntrepreneur
5 pasos para comercializar tu franquicia

Descubre cómo vender tu modelo de negocio y logra captar más franquiciatarios para replicar tu concepto exitoso.
SoyEntrepreneur | 2 min read
Cómo vender tu franquicia

Te decimos cuáles son los cuatro puntos que siempre debes tener presente para atraer a nuevos socios a tu red.
SoyEntrepreneur | 4 min read

5 estrategias para comercializar tu franquicia
Franquicias

5 estrategias para comercializar tu franquicia

¿Ya definiste tu modelo de negocio y estás listo para vender tu franquicia? Te decimos las cinco estrategias que te ayudarán a crecer tu red.
Héctor Alácazar | 3 min read