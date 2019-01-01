There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Comercializar franquicia
Franquicias
Una vez desarrollada una franquicia, el reto es multiplicar el modelo por medio de un proceso de ventas bien estructurado.
Un experto te dice cómo vender tu modelo de negocio.
El experto Juan Manuel Gallástegui te dice cómo captar franquiciatarios para vender tu modelo de negocios.
Descubre cómo vender tu modelo de negocio y logra captar más franquiciatarios para replicar tu concepto exitoso.
Te decimos cuáles son los cuatro puntos que siempre debes tener presente para atraer a nuevos socios a tu red.
More From This Topic
Franquicias
¿Ya definiste tu modelo de negocio y estás listo para vender tu franquicia? Te decimos las cinco estrategias que te ayudarán a crecer tu red.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?