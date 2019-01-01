My Queue

commercial property

The Urgency of Property Management Companies in India
Property Management

The rental market keeps growing and the demands in housing will never cease to increase and home buyers invest more on long term investment assets
Nagaraju M | 4 min read
Why Chennai is the Next Hub for Startupreneurs?

FRO 2018 is one of the largest emerging platforms for Business Aspirants to socialize and learn
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
How Can Investment in Commercial Real-estate be Compared to Other Investment Avenues

Commercial property returns are a hybrid between equity, fixed and debt funds
Kunal Moktan | 3 min read