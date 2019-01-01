My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Commodity trading

Trading in Commodity Derivatives- Benefits and Importance for Young Entrepreneurs/Traders
Entrepreneurs

Trading in Commodity Derivatives- Benefits and Importance for Young Entrepreneurs/Traders

The Indian commodity derivatives exchanges are playing an important role in helping market participants to manage risk exposure on account of price volatility and making money for traders
Tejas Khoday | 7 min read
How Can a Global Brand be Made Sitting Out of India?

How Can a Global Brand be Made Sitting Out of India?

Eka Software was founded 14 years and its most prominent work includes working with startups to help them scale
Aashika Jain | 5 min read
These #4 Indian Women are Making Millions in Commodity Trading

These #4 Indian Women are Making Millions in Commodity Trading

The commodity market, not just in India but around the world, is mainly male-driven and finding a woman trader is a tough task
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Why this BFSI Industry Veteran-turned-entrepreneur is Bullish on Fintechs

Why this BFSI Industry Veteran-turned-entrepreneur is Bullish on Fintechs

Commodity lending and micro-finance are two of the key segments in which his group operates
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Heading a Trading Business, This Woman is Breaking Stereotypes with Flamboyance

Heading a Trading Business, This Woman is Breaking Stereotypes with Flamboyance

"I was initiated into the sector at an early age, and by now, have come to understand the finer nuances of the business very well."
Baishali Mukherjee | 4 min read