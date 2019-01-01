There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Commodity trading
Entrepreneurs
The Indian commodity derivatives exchanges are playing an important role in helping market participants to manage risk exposure on account of price volatility and making money for traders
Eka Software was founded 14 years and its most prominent work includes working with startups to help them scale
The commodity market, not just in India but around the world, is mainly male-driven and finding a woman trader is a tough task
Commodity lending and micro-finance are two of the key segments in which his group operates
"I was initiated into the sector at an early age, and by now, have come to understand the finer nuances of the business very well."
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?