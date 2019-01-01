My Queue

communication skills

Entrepreneurship, a Profession of Choice for Generation Y
Entrepreneurship, a Profession of Choice for Generation Y

Millennials are people who never want to follow the typical paths, they rather believe in creating their own paths
Naval Goel | 5 min read
What Do Employers Mean by 'Good Communication Skills'?

What Do Employers Mean by 'Good Communication Skills'?

Some work-place communication hygiene checks can help make us more effective communicators
Shubika Bilkha | 5 min read
Want to Improve Your Communication Skills? Stop Saying These 25 Words.

Want to Improve Your Communication Skills? Stop Saying These 25 Words.

Stop saying these words in the office. You'll improve your communication skills and your coworkers will thank you.
Matthew McCreary | 9 min read
Are Language Learning Apps the New Teachers of the Era?

Are Language Learning Apps the New Teachers of the Era?

Language apps are not replacements for a teacher (yet), but can still help people achieve a lot in learning a new language
Arshan Vakil | 4 min read
12 Most Common Writing Mistakes You Want to Avoid at All Costs

12 Most Common Writing Mistakes You Want to Avoid at All Costs

Some writing errors undermine your business credibility.
Carolyn Sun | 7 min read

More From This Topic

#7 Reasons How Travelling Can Make You a Better Entrepreneur
#7 Reasons How Travelling Can Make You a Better Entrepreneur

Travelling makes you push your limits, throws tougher situations in your face and forces you to give up bad habits
Himanshu Poswal | 4 min read