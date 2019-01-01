My Queue

communism

China Seeks to Control the Web and Your Business Is Caught in the Middle
China Seeks to Control the Web and Your Business Is Caught in the Middle

American businesses cannot stay neutral in what is clearly now an all-out war over the future of the worldwide Internet.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read
The Legacy of Communism Still Influences Beliefs About Entrepreneurship

The Legacy of Communism Still Influences Beliefs About Entrepreneurship

Twenty-five years years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the residents of former communist countries still tend to hold more negative views of entrepreneurship than their counterparts elsewhere.
Scott Shane | 4 min read